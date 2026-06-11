Florida man accused of posing as attorney during traffic stop

The Brief A Brevard County man was arrested after police said he falsely claimed to be an attorney during a traffic stop. Investigators say he attempted to represent a woman despite not being licensed to practice law in Florida. He faces charges of practicing law without a license and obstruction by a disguised person.



A Brevard County man was arrested after authorities said he falsely claimed to be an attorney and attempted to represent a client during a traffic stop.

According to West Melbourne police, the incident began when officers pulled over a woman and were interviewing her on the roadside.

What we know:

During the traffic stop, Derek Zachary Schaufus arrived and identified himself as the woman's lawyer, authorities said.

Investigators said Schaufus was dressed in a suit, spoke as though he were an attorney and attempted to negotiate with officers on the woman's behalf.

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Police quickly became suspicious and determined Schaufus was not licensed to practice law in Florida, according to an arrest report.

Authorities arrested Schaufus on charges of practicing law without a license and obstruction by a disguised person.

What they're saying:

Legal experts said falsely representing oneself as an attorney is a serious offense because it can interfere with legal proceedings and mislead the public.

"It’s a very serious matter when someone has the audacity to impersonate a lawyer," retired Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Belvin Perry said, describing the case as both unusual and troubling.

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The arrest report also stated that investigators contacted Schaufus's father, who allegedly laughed when asked whether his son was a licensed attorney and described him as a "street lawyer."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Schaufus represented other people while allegedly posing as an attorney.

Court records were not immediately available showing whether he had retained legal counsel.