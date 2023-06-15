This Florida airport is the worst in the country for summer travel: report

It might be a turbulent next few months as a new study exposes the worst airports in the US for summer travel. Florida took a hit, claiming three of the top five spots for all the wrong reasons.

Forbes' new study revealed the airports you're most likely going to have problems at over the summer by comparing the country's 100 busiest airports using two key categories: on-time arrival performance and airfare price during the summer travel season.

Coming in at No. 1 is Orlando Sanford International Airport, with the lowest percentage of on-time flights (67%) compared to the busiest airports in the U.S. It ranks second in weather delays and flight delays caused by late-arriving planes, too.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in St. Petersburg is ranked second and Orlando International Airport is ranked fourth.

Here's a look at the five worst airports in the U.S., according to Forbes:

Orlando Sanford International Airport St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Asheville Regional Airport (Asheville, North Carolina) Orlando International Airport Bradley International Airport (Hartford, Connecticut)

Check out the full report here.

