Traveler captures 'insane' lightning show from airplane window while flying over Florida

A seemingly endless lightning show was visible over Florida skies last week – and an airline passenger caught it all on camera.

From an airplane window, Michael Robertson of Indiana shared a video on social media showcasing an "insane" lightning show visible as he was flying over Pensacola. During the 45-second-long video, the lightning doesn't come to a stop amid storms in the region Thursday.

He said it was "one of the most incredible things" he's ever seen.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Michael Robertson via Storyful

On June 15, the National Weather Service issued advisories for parts of Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe thunderstorms moved through, according to Storyful.

MORE WEATHER NEWS:

In Pensacola, there was a flash flood emergency in the area as a result.