Authorities search for missing 7-year-old Palm Bay girl with autism

Updated  May 28, 2024 10:02pm EDT
Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department is searching for a missing 7-year-old girl with autism. 

Zoey Lynn Gordon was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Jaslo St. SE and Talmadge Ave. SE. She was wearing pink leopard-print shorts and a white T-shirt with "Girls Rule" printed in pink. She was not wearing shoes. 

Zoey has blonde hair and brown eyes and may be nonverbal.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

 