Authorities search for missing 7-year-old Palm Bay girl with autism

The Palm Bay Police Department is searching for a missing 7-year-old girl with autism.

Zoey Lynn Gordon was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Jaslo St. SE and Talmadge Ave. SE. She was wearing pink leopard-print shorts and a white T-shirt with "Girls Rule" printed in pink. She was not wearing shoes.

Zoey has blonde hair and brown eyes and may be nonverbal.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.