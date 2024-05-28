Authorities search for missing 7-year-old Palm Bay girl with autism
Stream FOX 35 News
PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department is searching for a missing 7-year-old girl with autism.
Zoey Lynn Gordon was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Jaslo St. SE and Talmadge Ave. SE. She was wearing pink leopard-print shorts and a white T-shirt with "Girls Rule" printed in pink. She was not wearing shoes.
Zoey Lynn Gordon
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man arrested after allegedly abandoning kids on an island in Satellite Beach
- Thefts of campaign signs under investigation in Brevard County
- Holly Hill police shoot, kill man armed with steak knife, deputies say
- Sumter County missing teen with autism located; alert canceled
Zoey has blonde hair and brown eyes and may be nonverbal.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.