Holly Hills police shoot, kill man armed with steak knife, deputies say

Police have shot and killed a man in Volusia County after he reportedly armed himself with a steak knife, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).

Holly Hills Police responded to an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon off Ridgewood Avenue after a woman reported a man was armed with a steak knife and was "threatening to harm himself and others," VSO said, citing initial and preliminary information.

The 911 caller told dispatch that the person had "threatened to kill her in the past and was about to go outside and stab (her), VSO said.

The responding officer had the man at gunpoint, VSO said. At some point, shots were fired. The man died at the scene, VSO said. His name not been released.

VSO said no one else was hurt in the shooting.

Ridgewood Avenue is shut down between Third and Fifth streets due to the ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office said the investigation was active and ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.