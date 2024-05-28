Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Sumter County teen with autism

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing Sumter County teenager with autism.

Peyton Pikard was reported missing on Monday (Memorial Day) after walking away from his home in the area of C-575 and W C-48 in Bushnell.

The 16-year-old non-verbal teen was last seen wearing only black underwear/boxers. Deputies said he has brown hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5’7", and weighs 120 pounds. He has a burn scar on his right leg.

Photos of Peyton Pikard via the Sumter County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES:

There is a large law enforcement presence currently in the area where he was last seen.

If you see him, you're asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or at 352-793-2621.