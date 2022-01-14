Authorities investigating deadly crash on John Young Parkway in Orlando

article

A deadly crash closed John Young Parkway in Orlando. The road has since reopened.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Forest City Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old driver was traveling northbound on John Young Parkway and for an unknown reason, he left the roadway, traveled into the grass median and struck a sign.

"He continued traveling through the median and struck a support structure for the railroad signal," FHP said.

The car then overturned onto its side. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

