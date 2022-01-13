Reward offered for tips in fatal shooting of Flagler County teen

article

A Flagler County teenager was killed in a shooting late Wednesday evening in Bunnell, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on South Anderson Street shortly around 10 p.m., police said. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Noah Smith, a Bunnell resident and a student at Palm Coast High School.

"Flagler Schools is shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of life. We hope local law enforcement can bring a swift conclusion to their investigation to give this grieving family some answers," said Flagler Schools spokesman Jason Wheeler. "We provided the school additional counselors and mental health professionals today [Thursday] and will continue to offer support for as long as it is needed."

Noah Smith, 16, was fatally shot in Bunnell, Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

The Bunnell Police Department has requested the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office take over the homicide investigation. Few details have been released in the ongoing investigation.

"Retaliation and violence will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to prevent crimes or additional violence stemming from this senseless killing," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Detectives are working around the clock to solve this murder which took a young man’s life, and we will not rest until his killer is brought to justice."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the FCSO by calling 386- 313-4911, email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that could lead to an arrest.

