Authorities investigate reports of vehicles damaged by gunfire along I-4, I-95

article

Law enforcement officers from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are responding to reports of shots being fired at multiple vehicles in two different locations in the county.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said six callers reported damage to their vehicles by gunshots on eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 from Seminole County to Daytona Beach and also on northbound lanes Interstate 95 from Daytona Beach to the Flagler County line.

A preliminary investigation shows the damage may have been done by a small caliber weapon or a pellet/BB gun, but Chitwood said this not confirmed. No injuries have been reported at either location, according to authorities.

Traffic continued to move through one area of focus by troopers and deputies along I-4, just south of Deltona and north of the St. Johns River Bridge, at mile marker 105.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene to gather information. Check back for updates.