Attorney says he wouldn't represent convicted killer Sarah Boone in appeal

The attorney representing Sarah Boone said that he would not be representing her if she were to appeal her second-degree murder conviction.

The announcement was made by James Owens during an impromptu conference after the verdict was announced.

Owens said he'd represent Boone during sentencing but not during an appeal.

Prosecutors said Boone, 47, zipped Jorge Torres, 42, inside a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek, hitting him with a bat, and then leaving him inside the suitcase overnight until he died of asphyxiation.

Owens was Boone's 9th lawyer.