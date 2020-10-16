Arrests made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Orlando

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in Orlando on Friday.

The FHP says the crash happened arod 4:20 a.m., near Lake Pickett Road and Percival Road. The victim was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred.

Investigators said the driver ran from the scene but has since been taken into custody and charged with first-degree felony of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Kimberly Guzman Lijeron, 22, was to be booked into the Orange County Jail. Her friend, Jaqueline Solano, 22, was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for felony accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. Investigators said Solano picked up Guzman Lijeron and took her away from the crash scene.