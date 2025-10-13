Arrest made in Cocoa teen’s ‘ambush’ killing, sheriff says; second suspect sought

The Brief A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the ambush killing of 15-year-old KaRyah Duncan in Cocoa. Deputies said multiple suspects opened fire on three teens sitting in a car outside a restaurant. A second suspect remains at large as investigators search for a motive.



A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly ambush shooting of a 15-year-old girl outside a Cocoa restaurant last week, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Jonterich Smith is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Jonterich Smith in connection with the deadly Oct. 6 ambush shooting that killed 15-year-old KaRyah Duncan outside Anchors Seafood & Chicken on Clearlake Road in Cocoa.

Smith is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

Deputies said three teenagers — Duncan and two boys — were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. A dark-colored SUV allegedly pulled in behind them, blocking their exit. Several suspects exited the SUV and began shooting before fleeing. The vehicle was later recovered by investigators.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the shooting or said how the victims and suspects may have known each other. Investigators also have not detailed what led up to the confrontation or whether any gang ties or prior disputes were involved.

The backstory:

The shooting unfolded in broad daylight on Oct. 6, rattling the Cocoa community. Deputies responded to reports of multiple people shot outside the popular seafood restaurant. Duncan was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The two teenage boys wounded in the attack are expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives quickly identified Smith and another man, 20-year-old Xazavier Butler, as suspects in the case.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the arrest in a video posted to social media, showing detectives escorting Smith into custody.

"Today, instead of walking in an animal abuser, I’m walking in an animal — a monster who killed a 15-year-old girl," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video announcing the arrest. "We got him in custody thanks to our partners up in Volusia County."

Ivey called the shooting an ambush. "This was an ambush that took place at the Seafood & Chicken Restaurant there on Clearlake," he said. Addressing the second suspect directly, he added:

Xazavier Butler, you’re next. Turn yourself in. Don’t be a coward. You were tough enough to do this — turn yourself in. If not, they’re coming for you next."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case or Butler’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or Agent Stanton Wimer with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.