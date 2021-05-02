Armed trespasser shot by deputies near horse pasture, Lake County Sheriff's Office said

article

A man accused of trespassing on a horse pasture was shot by deputies, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of an armed man at a horse pasture in the area of Cooter Pond Road in DeLand (east Lake County) on Sunday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, officials said the suspect ran away into a wooded area.

Deputies searched the woods and said they found him, at which time he was shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

Advertisement

No deputies were injured in the incident.