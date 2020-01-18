'Armed and dangerous': Marion County deputies searching for teen wanted for attempted murder

article

"We need your help getting this dangerous criminal off the streets."

That's a plea from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, who are trying to find 19-year-old D'Andre Fields and put him behind bars.

Deputies say Fields is wanted for attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

"D’Andre knows he has warrants out for his arrest and has gone into hiding," the Sheriff's Office said. "He is possibly in the Silver Springs Shores area or the area of Landfair."

MORE NEWS: Man accused of sexually assaulting 95-year-old woman with dementia

Fields is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him.

If you have information on his whereabouts, deputies want you to call Det. Travis O’Cull at (352) 369-6805 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Callers to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.