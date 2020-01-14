Man accused of sexually assaulting 95-year-old woman with dementia

Kent Klonel, a well-known chiropractor in Seminole County, Florida, is behind bars, charged with sexual assault and sexual battery.

Seminole County Sheriffs Office investigators say Klonel, 58, was caught in the act of trying to have intercourse with a 95-year-old bedridden patient with dementia at the Atria Park of Lake Forrest assisted living facility.

“An employee there noticed that the door to this victim’s room was closed and that was unusual. And, when she went to see what was going on the door was actually blocked by this suspect who was in the process of sexually assaulting this very vulnerable older lady,” Sheriff's Office spokesperson Bob Kealing said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Klonel tried blocking the door with furniture and a wheelchair. The employee was able to bust through and told investigators that Klonel was wearing nothing but an undershirt. Kealing said the woman likely didn’t even know what was going on.

“She’s about as vulnerable as an older adult can be, and defenseless," Kealing said. "Utterly defenseless.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Klonel told police that he suffers from hemorrhoids and was using the victim’s restroom while visiting her. Investigators said that Klonel knew the victim and was known to visit her regularly, not in a professional capacity. Deputies said several witnesses told them otherwise.

“Because of the proactive actions of this staff, multiple employees got involved to prevent this from being even worse. And then making sure this suspect didn’t get away without knowing who he was,” Kealing said.

Advertisement

Klonel is now being held on a $35,500 bond. The judge ordered that should he post bail, he must wear a GPS monitoring device. Investigators say the assisted living facility got a no-trespass order against Klonel.