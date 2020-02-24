Apopka home believed to be a total loss after fire, rescue officials say

A fire ripped through a home in Apopka overnight.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that the fire occurred at a home on Alamosa Court in Apopka at about 2:14 a.m. The owners of the home went out to walk their dogs when they heard popping noises coming from the garage, accompanied by a red glow. This is when they discovered the fire and called 911.

After rushing to the fire, Orange County Fire Rescue said that firefighters had trouble finding enough water to knock the flames down. There were no nearby fire hydrants so they had to fill up water at the nearest Wawa on Hiawassee about a mile away.

MORE NEWS: Family, friends remember woman killed in Kissimmee shooting

Thankfully, the firefighters were reportedly able to transport enough water to put out the fire. The home suffered a partial roof collapse and is believed to be a total loss. However, the two adults and five dogs inside the home made it out without injury.

Advertisement

Fire Rescue believes that the popping noise heard could have been from some hunting gear and ammunition in the garage.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida boy with serious eye infection on cruise finally returns home | FOX 35 Exclusive

Firefighters are said to still be checking hot spots as some smoke is still coming out.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on this fire and more in Orange County.