Another teen accused of school threat as Volusia County sees drop in reported incidents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Another teen was arrested in Volusia County for making a school threat, but officials are noting a decrease in such incidents following a controversial approach by the sheriff’s office.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood began posting videos online of teens being arrested for making threats. Last month, he pledged to publicly handcuff and walk any child accused of a school threat into jail — and he's followed through, arresting nine students in September alone.
Despite some backlash, Chitwood’s strategy appears to be effective.
In one week, eight students were arrested, with 188 threats reported. Last week, only one student was arrested, and 40 threats were investigated — a drop of 80%. Those arrested face felony charges and are held in custody for 21 days, with Chitwood proposing a secure facility for offenders during that period.
