Another plane lands in Florida from Haiti amid ongoing political crisis

Another plane from Haiti landed in Orlando Saturday night with Americans onboard as the political crisis in Haiti continues.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said 21 Americans were onboard the flight – bringing the total of rescued Americans to 35.

The evacuees were unable to return home due to the ongoing political crisis happening in Haiti.

The FDEM said the citizens have access to several resources such as:

Meals and water;

Lodging;

Transportation;

Basic health and medical screenings;

Care supplies for infants, toddlers, seniors, and pets;

A family reunification center;

Hope navigators, mental health counselors, and therapy dogs;

A children’s activity center;

Phones, SIM cards, and charging stations; and

ID replacements through a mobile Florida License on Wheels (FLOW) center.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 14 Americans were brought back to Florida through an emergency flight.

Those Floridians landed at Sanford International Airport where they happily reunited with family and friends who were awaiting their arrival.