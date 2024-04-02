Andrew Bain to run for retention as state attorney

Andrew Bain announced Tuesday he is filing to retain office as state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. He is running without party affiliation.

"This election is about fairness and justice. We need and deserve an independent State Attorney who will be blind to politics and focus on justice for the community, victims, and their families. Everyone, no matter what their status, job or station in life is answerable to the law—but that law should be applied without bias or prejudice," Bain said in his announcement.

Bain's announcement comes months after he was tapped by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the replacement for ousted State Attorney Monique Worrell, who was suspended over alleged neglect of duty. Bain took over and said he would hold criminals in Orange and Osceola counties responsible for their actions.

WHO IS ANDREW BAIN? What to know about new Florida State Attorney after Monique Worrell suspended

In his announcement on Tuesday, he kept that promise.

"I will continue to be an independent voice for justice for victims and their families and an advocate for second chances, but we must ensure the law is applied fairly," Bain said. "We all want safer neighborhoods and it’s going to take all of us, as a community, to come together to make that happen," he continued. I am looking forward to sharing my record as the State Attorney and my ideas to keep us all safe during the upcoming campaign."

State attorney's offices across Florida, except in the 20th Judicial Circuit, are holding elections in 2024.