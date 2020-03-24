Amazon employee at Florida fulfillment center tests positive for coronavirus, company says

article

An employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said.

Amazon confirmed to FOX 35 News that an associate at their Jacksonville fulfillment center has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was has not been to the center since March 18th and is both receiving medical care and under quarantine.

They said the center's employees have been made aware of the positive case. Out of an abundance of caution, they will alert any associates who made close contact with the infected person at the building and ask them to not return to work for 14 days as they should self-quarantine. Those told to self-quarantine will reportedly be paid for their time at home.

A series of preventative health measures have also been implemented at the center, Amazon said. This includes more often and intense cleanings of all sites, social distancing, proper handwashing, requiring employees to sanitize their work area and vehicles before and after every shift, and having employees who feel unwell stay home and seek medical attention.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,412 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida. 1,249 others are being monitored.

