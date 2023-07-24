Self-driving shuttles officially hit the road in Altamonte Springs at no cost

Monday marks the first day Altamonte Springs' new autonomous shuttles hit the street – and you can hop on board for free.

Shuttle service started at 10 a.m. Monday for residents and visitors who want to ride the fixed route through Uptown Altamonte, according to a press release. CraneRIDES riders will be able to stop at four locations along a 1.5-mile route connecting the Altamonte Mall, Renaissance Centre, Cranes Roost Park and AMC Theatre.

"Altamonte Springs is already an amazing place to live and I am confident this project takes our city to the next level as we continue to reinvest in our community," Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz said in a press release. "All are welcome to ride and enjoy this innovative transportation alternative as we take one step closer to the future. We are committed to making the lives of our residents and visitors better each and every day."

The shuttles are available for use seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, service runs until 10 p.m.

To track the shuttle in real time, download the RideBeep app.

This marks the first phase of the CraneRIDES roll out in Altamonte Springs. The route will expand over the next three years, and that includes its hours of operations. In new phases of the project, riders will be connected to the AdventHealth Altamonte campus, Altamonte Springs SunRail Station and CenterPointe, a planned 55-acre mixed-use development.

If CraneRIDES is successful, Altamonte Springs and the State of Florida will use it as a demonstration for other areas in the state, possibly implementing similar projects there.