Turn lane turmoil: Traffic line error creates confusion at Florida intersection

Three turn lanes at an Altamonte Springs intersection incorrectly merged into two – creating confusion on the road and on social media.

The Florida Department of Transportation confirmed to FOX 35 News that the issue at the intersection of State Road 436 and Palm Springs Drive has since been resolved, and the turn lanes are now operating as intended.

The issue was first posted earlier this week in a Facebook group for Altamonte Springs residents, where someone noticed a traffic pattern was "messed up." A view of the road showed three left turning lanes merging into two. The post went viral, causing confusion among drivers in the area.

"I feel like someone messed up. Or did I see that wrong?" the user wrote.

FOX 35 News reached out to FDOT, who confirmed the lanes were not set up correctly by a contractor.

A new drainage improvement, resurfacing and roadway reconstruction project is underway on SR-436 from Northlake Boulevard and Cranes Roost Boulevard to Boston Avenue, according to FDOT.

The contractor was preparing to start the drainage improvements in the median, which called for a work zone to be created with construction barrels to block turn lanes throughout the project area – including at Palm Springs Drive, FDOT said.

The barrels, however, weren't set up to accompany the newly striped lanes, which "created a misunderstanding of open travel lanes," according to FDOT.

The issue was discovered early Monday morning and was fixed within a few hours. The turn lane on SR-436 to Palm Springs Drive is now operating as intended, and construction barrels and a low-profile barrier wall are in place for drivers to make the left turn safely.

The resurfacing project, which also includes sidewalk additions and reconstruction, curb ramp reconstruction, new signs and pavement markings, traffic signal upgrades and pedestrian lighting improvements, is expected to be completed in 2025.