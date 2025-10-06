'Alligator Alcatraz': Florida immigration detention center approved for $608 million reimbursement

The Brief The State of Florida has been approved for a $608 million reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center. Although the funds have been approved, they have not yet been released. The funds will cover costs for building and operating Florida's immigration detention efforts. The process could potentially expose the immigration detention facility to the risk of being ordered to close for a second time.



$608M for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ costs

Last week, federal officials confirmed Florida had been approved for a $608 million reimbursement for the costs of building and running "Alligator Alcatraz." The funds will cover costs for building and operating Florida's immigration detention efforts.

Although the funds have been approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) process requires that it review expenses for which reimbursement requests are made before the funds can be released.

This review process could potentially expose the immigration detention facility to the risk of being ordered to close for a second time.

Last month, a federal appeals court paused a judge’s order to shut down "Alligator Alcatraz." The ruling paused a lower court’s order that cited environmental concerns for shutting it down. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the decision, saying the mission "continues."

What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz?’

The immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades was hastily built this summer to meet President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement push, with Florida officials spending more than $245 million on construction and operations. The site was carved out of a remote training airport in sensitive wetlands.

The facility opened on July 1 and was built to hold up to 3,000 detainees. The first group of detainees arrived on July 3, and the opening day event was marked by a visit from Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ ongoing controversy

There has been a large amount of controversy surrounding "Alligator Alcatraz" since it first opened.

The concerns stem from allegations of inhumane conditions for undocumented immigrants, environmental concerns due to its location in the Everglades, and legal challenges disputing the legality of its operation and construction. Critics point to isolated conditions, potential lack of access to legal counsel and the facility's remote, wildlife-rich location as problematic.

However, the Trump administration and DHS defend the facility as a necessary measure that meets federal standards. The leaders say the facility is a necessary and efficient measure to house migrants and deter illegal immigration, and that the facility is clean and provides adequate medical and legal access.