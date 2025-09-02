Expand / Collapse search

'Alligator Alcatraz': Federal court hearing on legal rights of detainees set for Thursday

By and FOX 35 Digital Staff
Published  September 2, 2025 3:19pm EDT
Immigration
    • A federal court hearing concerning the legal rights of detainees at the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration center is set for Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida.
    • Despite recent court rulings by a federal judge to shutter the center, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that the facility remained "open and operational."
    • The immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades first opened on July 1.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A federal court hearing concerning the legal rights of detainees at the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration center is set for Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida.

Here's the latest on what we know about the ongoing controversy surrounding the immigration detention facility. 

Gov. DeSantis on Alligator Alcatraz: ‘Open and operational’ 

Latest updates:

During a press conference hosted on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to continue fighting to keep the immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades open despite recent court rulings by a federal judge to shutter the center. 

"Deportations are continuing (at Alligator Alcatraz)," DeSantis said. "It's still being operated."

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams last week denied requests to pause her order to close the facility. In the order, Williams said she expected the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transferring of the detainees to other facilities, and once that happened, fencing, lighting and generators should be removed.

The governor said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not sent more undocumented immigrants to the facility following Williams' ruling, which he described as "very partisan."

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ ongoing controversy

What we know:

There has been a large amount of controversy surrounding "Alligator Alcatraz" since it first opened. 

The concerns stem from allegations of inhumane conditions for undocumented immigrants, environmental concerns due to its location in the Everglades, and legal challenges disputing the legality of its operation and construction. Critics point to isolated conditions, potential lack of access to legal counsel and the facility's remote, wildlife-rich location as problematic.

However, the Trump administration and DHS defend the facility as a necessary measure that meets federal standards. The leaders say the facility is a necessary and efficient measure to house migrants and deter illegal immigration, and that the facility is clean and provides adequate medical and legal access. 

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly detainees will be moved out or what will happen to the facility if Williams’ order to close it within 60 days is upheld. 

Williams has not yet ruled on whether to pause her shutdown order while the state appeals. Officials have also not said whether Florida will continue operations at this site if the population does hit zero, or whether focus will shift entirely to the new detention center in North Florida.

What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz?’

The backstory:

The immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades was hastily built this summer to meet President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement push, with Florida officials spending more than $245 million on construction and operations. The site was carved out of a remote training airport in sensitive wetlands. 

The facility opened on July 1 and was built to hold up to 3,000 detainees. The first group of detainees arrived on July 3, and the opening day event was marked by a visit from Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from previous reporting and from official court documents. 

