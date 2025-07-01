Alligator Alcatraz in Florida: Pictures, map, Trump's visit; what you need to know

President Donald Trump is in Florida on Tuesday to tour a new ICE detention facility housed in an old remote airport in the Everglades, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Trump met Gov. Ron DeSantis on the tarmac ahead of the tour.

Both have highlighted the facility's remote location in the Everglades as a security feature, touting the alligators and pythons that likely live in the wilderness surrounding the airport. In fact, there are millions of alligators located throughout Florida. The Everglades are also a popular spot for Florida's annual Python Challenge.

Here's what we know about Trump's visit and Alligator Alcatraz.

Where is 'Alligator Alcatraz' located?

The ICE detention facility is being housed at the old Dade-Collier Training Airport in Ochopee, Florida. It's located in South Florida, between Everglades City to the West and Miami to East.

In Pictures: What does ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ look like?

After President Trump was greeted at the airport by DeSantis, both of them, alongside Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and others, toured the facility. One photo showed several bunk beds surrounded by fencing.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz?’

It's a temporary immigration detention facility in South Florida. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier described it as a "one-stop shop" to carry out the White House's immigration enforcement policies. The old airport encompasses 36 square miles and has a 10,500-foot runway. He said in the video that it could potentially hold 1,000 beds or more.

Gov. DeSantis said earlier this week that the facility has the ability to house alleged undocumented immigrants, process them, and, if a judge orders a removal, the federal government could use the runway to fly people out of the United States. You can listen to DeSantis' remarks below.