Alleged MS-13 gang member, undocumented immigrant arrested in Orlando home: Officials

An alleged MS-13 gang member and undocumented immigrant was arrested on Friday in an Orlando neighborhood, officials say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said the man had barricaded himself inside an Orlando-area home in response to a targeted arrest operation.

The FBI and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also assisted in the incident.

