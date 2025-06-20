Alleged MS-13 gang member, undocumented immigrant arrested in Orlando home: Officials
ORLANDO, Fla. - An alleged MS-13 gang member and undocumented immigrant was arrested on Friday in an Orlando neighborhood, officials say.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said the man had barricaded himself inside an Orlando-area home in response to a targeted arrest operation.
The FBI and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also assisted in the incident.
FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
An alleged MS-13 gang member and undocumented immigrant was arrested on Friday in an Orlando neighborhood. (Credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a Facebook post on June 20, 2025.