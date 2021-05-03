Affordable housing being built in historic Sanford neighborhood

Historic Goldsboro in Sanford is getting its first large-scale development in more than 20 years as an affordable apartment complex is being built on Oleander Avenue.

Community leaders hope that the new complex is a catalyst for revitalizing the neighborhood. They believe that starts with making sure there are affordable homes because Central Florida is currently in an affordable housing crisis.

"I’ve seen Goldsboro go from a black wall street to almost nothing," Kenneth Bentley, a historic Goldsboro resident, told FOX 35. He has lived there almost his entire life and runs the West 13th Barber Shop there. It is one of few remaining businesses from his childhood in the 60s. "The community was thriving. African-Americans owned all the businesses but when integration came everything just changed."

City officials are now trying to build the neighborhood back up, starting with affordable housing. It is being built on the same land as public housing that was torn down eight years ago.

Wendover Housing is partnering with the Orlando Housing Authority to build the $16 million Monroe Landings Apartment Complex. They are starting with 60 units and could end up with about 300 when finished in 2022.

"There'll be a fitness area, obviously, a place for management, a place for social gatherings we have a computer lab we have after school programs for children," Ryan Von Weller, the Managing Director of Development at Wendover Housing Partners, said.

Bentley added, "it’s going to be a great shot in the arm for Goldsboro."

City Commissioner Kerry Wiggins said that Sanford has even bigger plans in store for Goldsboro, including bringing in new restaurants and bringing back the Lynx bus.

"People are going to be able to see that they can come in with their businesses because we’ll have more citizens that they’ll be able to service and lynx being the major one it’s going to be able to help out," Commissioner Wiggins said.

Bentley hopes that the city will keep investing in Goldsboro's future, stating that "it’s nothing we can’t do we just need resources like other communities."

Monroe Landings hopes to open up late this year or early next year. Rent will be between $700 and $800. People who were displaced when the old property was condemned and torn down will get the first chance to live there.

