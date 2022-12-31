Affidavit: Florida man grabbed Uber driver's throat and tried to steal his car

article

A man is potentially facing charges after he allegedly grabbed an Uber driver's throat during the ride, and then tried to unsuccessfully take his vehicle.

Derek Strang, 33, of Cocoa, Florida, was arrested on Dec. 28 and booked into jail on one count of carjacking with a weapon.

According to the arrest report, Strang booked a ride with Uber and was in the backseat of a Jeep when he slid behind the driver and placed his hands around the driver's neck.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant where he was able to escape the man's grip and then called 911, the report said. Strang also called 911 to report that he was being kidnaped, the report said.

According to the report, Strang jumped into the driver's seat and began to drive away, however, the Jeep had a safety feature that prevented him from getting away.

Strang made it to the other side of the parking lot when the Jeep's brakes engaged.

Deputies noted that a pocket knife was found in Strang's pocket. A judge ordered him to be held without bond, online records show.