Aerion Supersonic chooses Central Florida for headquarters, will bring new jobs and $300 million investment

Governor DeSantis announced on Friday afternoon that Aerion Supersonic has chosen the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport as its worldwide headquarters and integrated campus for the research, design, build, and maintenance of the company's supersonic aircraft.

In a news release, Aerion Supersonic added that the Aerion park will house manufacturing of the company’s new AS2 supersonic business jet with plans to create at least 675 new jobs by 2026 as part of a multi-year $300 million investment.

The development will reportedly take place on more than 60 acres of vacant airport property located at the northwest corner of the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.

“We are incredibly honored and thrilled to bring this news to our community at a time when it’s needed the most,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E., executive director at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. “We are proud to be the location of the future where Aerion will innovate, create and introduce new technologies and products to the aviation industry worldwide.”

“The Space Coast has become a hub for the aviation and aerospace industry, and my administration continues to make it a priority to expand this high-wage and important business sector,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are thrilled that Aerion has selected Melbourne for its new global headquarters and will create 675 new jobs here in Florida.”

“The impact Aerion will have on our community and the state will be truly extraordinary,” added Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Director of Marketing and Business Development Mark Busalacchi. “In addition to the major workforce investment Aerion plans to make at the airport, there will also be hundreds of indirect jobs that will have a lasting effect in fueling our local economy.”

“Brevard County is home to the pioneers of space exploration and now the pioneers of sustainable supersonic transportation.” said Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast President and CEO Lynda Weatherman. “Aerion Park raises the profile of the Space Coast as the premier site for the most innovative aerospace companies in the world and is an example of what can be accomplished, even in the most challenging times, when the EDC and its state and local partners work together.”

“Aerion is an excellent addition to our tenant base, affirming MLB as a global epicenter for the aviation, aerospace and defense industries,” said Melbourne Airport Authority Chairman Jack L. Ryals, C.C.I.M. “They will also add an entirely new dimension to our airfield with leading-edge technology.”

