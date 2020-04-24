Florida Governor DeSantis hopes to allow pharmacists to complete coronavirus tests

Strong testing is needed to reopen Florida and the state continues to work on this, launching new testing sites just about every day and bringing in new tests that will show results faster.

To help with this, Governor DeSantis announced on Friday afternoon that he hopes to allow licensed pharmacists to be complete coronavirus tests, expanding the state's capacity and making testing more available for residents.

He described this move as "ultimately, the right thing to do."

He also said that the state wants to get saliva tests and home tests for residents

He added that Florida is working to increase antibody testing as well. He said it will help show how much more widespread COVID-19 is. However, with this, Governor DeSantis expects that antibody testing will reveal that coronavirus is less than lethal we thought, as the infected to lethal ratio should decrease.

