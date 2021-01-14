'We've had a wonderful response': AdventHealth provides update on COVID-19 vaccines

article

AdventHealth provided an update on coronavirus and its vaccination efforts in Central Florida on Thursday.

AdventHealth said its vaccination site near the Orlando International Airport is doing well. The site opened earlier this week. About 2,000 vaccines can be done there each day by appointment only.

Appointments booked up fast but doctors said they were able to add about 300 more spots for Thursday and Friday because some people did not show up for their appointments.

"We’ve had a wonderful response," Brian Adams with AdventHealth said. "All of our appointments, even the ones we posted last night are booked. We find out they book up within hours of individuals receiving an invitation, but we’ve had a wonderful response."

AdventHealth encourages people who want a vaccine to register to get one when more appointments become available. AdventHealth doctors said they have not had anyone experience major side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital started giving vaccines to people 65 and older earlier this week.

They have had a few reports of lightheadedness after receiving the shot, but doctors said that can happen with any vaccination.

"We’ve not seen any adverse effects and everybody’s left and done just fine," Dr. Tim Hendrix with AdventHealth said. "We haven’t had to call an ambulance to transport anybody to the ER. So, they’re tolerating it very well."

After the shot is given, AdventHealth monitors patients to make sure they are not having any side effects.

AdventHealth said the number of COVID-19 patients in its facilities has remained the same the last few weeks.

However, doctors said there are a little less than 800 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across all its facilities right now. They hope this means the spike in cases after the holidays is leveling off.

"We have a few more weeks to get through because typically hospitalizations will increase after a holiday about four or five weeks after," Dr. Hendrix said. "So, we got to keep a close eye on this, but I’m hopeful that we’re at a plateau."

AdventHealth is also reminding people to practice CDC guidelines to keep themselves healthy as more vaccines are distributed.

