AdventHealth CEO predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will peak this month

The CEO of AdventHealth predicts the state will see a peak of hospitalizations later this month if people follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.

In an interview with Face the Nation Sunday morning, CEO and President of AdventHealth Terry Shaw said he expects to see a peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations this month.

"Based upon the testing, my guess is that the peak is some time in front of us in July," Shaw said. "That’s if people do what they need to do from a distancing perspective and a masking perspective to slow down the spread of the virus."



AdventHealth has 30 hospitals in Florida.

Shaw said the hospital system has enough personal protection equipment and staff to handle the surge in cases.

He says there are plans in place to bring in additional medical staff from Colorado if needed.

Shaw said the hospital system's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity is around 85-90 percent, but there are plans in place to turn Progressive Care Units into ICU units for more space if needed.