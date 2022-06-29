Adults-only experiences aboard Disney Wish cruise ship

article

If you thought Disney cruises were just for kids, think again! The new Disney Wish has unveiled new enchanting offerings that adults can indulge in!

Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa

Rest, relax, recharge. That should be what cruises are for anyway, right? To help you along, for the first time aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa will feature a dedicated outdoor relaxation space where guests can unwind in whirlpool spas, rest on plush loungers and find their center during yoga sessions, according to Disney Cruise Line.

"This open-air oasis is a brand-new extension to Disney Cruise Line’s signature Rainforest experience, which has been reimagined for the Disney Wish to provide even more ways to relax and rejuvenate," Disney said. "The Rainforest will introduce the fleet’s first ice lounge, allowing guests to combine thermal therapies, which promotes both physical wellness and tranquility. It will also include guest-favorite elements like heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam and dry chambers."

The spa will feature an array of offerings including massages, facial and acupuncture therapies and specialized treatments including sleep improvement and pain management. Near the spa, you can sweat it out at Senses Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Untangled Salon

Drawing inspiration from Rapunzel, this high-end salon will pamper guests in an inviting environment adorned in shades of purple and gold, and decorated with floating lantern light fixtures. In addition to hair services, guests can also enjoy manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening, and skin treatments.

Hook's Barbery

Hook's Barbary is an upscale salon where adults aged 21 and older can experience Captain Hook's private quarters from the movie Peter Pan. Guests can enjoy drink tastings at a hidden bar in the salon including whiskey, bourbon, and rum.

Star Wars Hyper Space Lounge

At the Star Wars Hyper Space Lounge, guests can sit back and relax as they travel through the Star Wars galaxy during the day. At night, the lounge turns into an adult-only interactive tasting experience with signature drinks inspired by the films.

Quiet Cove Pool District

Quiet Cove is an adults-only space on the upper deck that includes a bar, infinity pool, and a lounge where adults can get away on vacation.

"Set away from the bustle of family activities, this peaceful refuge will offer panoramic views of the ocean from a luxurious infinity pool. Other amenities include a whirlpool spa, an open-air bar and a poolside cafe," Disney said.

Enchanting Nightlife

There are several bars on board the Disney Wish for a kids-free magical evening:

Keg & Compass - Boasting a rustic feel of a late 1800s Norwegian sailor's map room, this pub gives guests a place to kick back and relax while watching live sports, news or other events while indulging in a wide selection of craft brews and an assortment of wines and cocktails.

Nightingale's - This piano bar is inspired by Cinderella's rendition of "Sing Sweet Nightingale" offering an extensive menu of fine wines, bubblies and hand-crafted cocktails.

The Bayou - This New Orleans-style lounge is themed around "The Princess and the Frog" and will feature magnolia blossoms, lily pads and a canopy of twinkling fireflies overhead. The space is designed to evoke the magical marsh from the film where guests can indulge in creative cocktails, specialty coffees and signature beignets.

Specialty Dining

Elegant dining themed around "Beauty and the Beast" awaits for guests who want to feel like royalty during their stay aboard the Disney Wish:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, The Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail. (Disney)

Palo Steakhouse combines authentic Italian dining with a modern steakhouse in a setting inspired by the enchanted clock Cogsworth.

Enchanté features a gourmet menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement. Described as "romantic and intimate," this venue will evoke the spirit of the film’s candelabra maitre d’, Lumiere.

The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté where guest can partake in a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

For a complete guide to the Disney Wish, including entertainment options and pricing, go HERE.