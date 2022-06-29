PHOTOS: Onboard the Disney Wish cruise ship

article

The new Disney Wish cruise ship is sure to be the most magical ship at sea.

Setting sail from Port Canaveral, Florida on July 14, the ship will bring unforgettable experiences and enchanting memories to passengers for years to come.

Some of the ship's most highly anticipated features include the AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea; first-of-their-kind dining adventures themed to "Frozen" and Marvel; an immersive lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy; adults-only experience themed around Beauty and the Beast; and premium spa and salon services for ultimate relaxation!

