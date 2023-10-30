Torched Bunnell theater's next production was 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' actor says: 'A little bit of irony'

The productions held at Bunnell’s historic Flagler Playhouse are on pause indefinitely after a fire ripped through the theater.

"I’m obviously devastated. It’s just one of those things where you can never really prepare for it to happen," Alora Rivera told FOX 35 News.

Rivera has been acting at the establishment for about a year. She was scheduled as a lead actress in this weekend’s play titled The Play That Goes Wrong.

"It was a comedy play about trying to put on a play where everything goes wrong. A little bit of irony there now," she said.

The building was built in 1957, Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said.

"It has a lot of sentimental value for people in the community. So we’re definitely sad it turned out this way," Tucker said.

The venue has hosted weddings, plays and other forms of entertainment over the years.

Tucker said Bunnell's Mayor, Catherine Robinson was among those who were married at the venue.

Rivera said acting, for her, is a way to meet new friends and express herself artistically.

Tyrique Harper shared a similar connection. He acted in plays when he was a young adult.

"(You've lost) a place where people can go and feel safe," he said. "You can't replace that. You can't replace the value that that place held."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo credit: Flagler County Fire Rescue

He said it was a much-needed outlet for many of his peers as well.

Both Rivera and Harper are hopeful the actors will get a chance to put on shows moving forward.

FOX 35 News spoke with the president of the organization, Jerri Berry. She said their main focus right now is to secure the building and make sure everyone remains safe.

The building, located in the 300 block of East Moody Boulevard is visibly damaged from the outside. There are concerns about the roof possibly caving in, and the building was deemed a total loss.

For now, there’s no timeline for if and when the Flagler Playhouse productions will continue.