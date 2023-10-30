Massive fire destroys historic Flagler Playhouse theater: 'A total loss'

The performing arts theater of Central Florida's historic Flagler Playhouse is "a total loss" after being destroyed in a fire Sunday night, according to officials.

At around 10 p.m., Flagler County fire crews responded to the fire on E Moody Boulevard in Bunnell after someone passing by reported seeing smoke and flames shooting out of the building.

Firefighters "tried an aggressive attack on the blaze" but were eventually ordered to evacuate the building due to the severity of the smoke and heavy fire, a spokesperson for Flagler County Fire Rescue said.

Photo credit: Flagler County Fire Rescue

Crews have called other units from Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Ormond Beach to assist.

The fire has since been put out, but firefighters remain at the scene to put out hot spots. No injuries were reported.

Photo credit: Flagler County Fire Rescue

Though the performance building was destroyed, crews said they were able to save some offices and another part of the building.

The Flagler Playhouse has served the county with performing arts stage productions since 1978.

The venue was expected to show "The Play That Goes Wrong" this Friday, according to its website.