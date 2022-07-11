AAA: Melbourne-Titusville area among markets with least expensive gas prices in Florida

article

If you're looking to find cheaper gas prices in Central Florida, officials said the Melbourne-Titusville area is one of the least expensive markets in the state for gasoline, with an average of $4.30 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Officials say Floridians have been seeing some relief at the pump as prices in the state of Florida have hit two-month lows. In a news release Monday, AAA said the average price of a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents last week and now sits at $4.42 per gallon.

"Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel."

AAA said there is still concerns, however, about global fuel supplies, which is "keeping somewhat of a floor on prices."

"Unless there's a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week," Jenkins added.