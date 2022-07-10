Brevard County deputies investigating six-month-old's death in Cocoa

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after an infant was found unresponsive at a home Saturday night in Cocoa, Florida.

BCSO said deputies responded to a home on Yarber Avenue after the mother called 911 and reported her six-month-old child was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Details on the circumstances of the child's death were not immediately released. The child's body was transferred to the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed, officials said.,

"The investigation is ongoing as agents are awaiting the final medical results and examining evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the death," BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413, or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.