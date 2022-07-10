National Hurricane Center: New system expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico; What this means for Florida

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new low pressure system that could develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say it is expected to develop from a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern United States.

As of Sunday morning, it has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. "Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts just offshore of the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline through the middle to later part of this week," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

What does this mean for Florida? Heavy rain will be possible along the Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will keep an eye on the system and will provide you with the latest updates in the tropics if there are any developments.