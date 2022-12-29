'A Drag Queen Christmas': Will Orlando's The Plaza Live lose its license if children attended show?

The "A Drag Queen Christmas" show made a tour stop in Orlando Wednesday night for a performance at The Plaza Live, and it was met with dueling protests outside the venue.

People who protested the drag show said their concern is that people of all ages could attend the show.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation wrote a letter to the venue on Wednesday warning not to allow children inside if there will be inappropriate content. The agency also warned it could take action against the venue's license.

"The Department has reason to believe that this drag show is of a sexual nature, involving the exposure or exhibition of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories. The Department has also become aware that drag shows by Drag Fans have been marketed to and attended by minors, including young children," the letter stated. "In short, if you allow children to attend the Drag Fans drag show at your facility, you are putting your license in jeopardy."

FOX 35 News is working to learn if the venue heeded the warning from the state, and did not allow children to attend.

We spoke to people who gathered outside the venue Wednesday night.

"Whatever they want to do, 18 and older, 21, whatever, that’s fine," said a man who identified himself as Joe "White Shark." "But they’re bringing children in."

"We’re out here today to show solidarity, to come together as a community to make sure that this stays a peaceful event, to make sure that the attendants are safe," Kaity Danehy-Samitz, with Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida, said.

Local lawmakers at the event called it an attempt to intimidate. "This is a politically motivated letter sent by the DeSantis administration to basically intimidate and try to cancel drag shows," said Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents Orlando. "This is not the first time, and it won’t be the last time."

The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance has occurred there.

The state is also looking into a tour stop the same show made in Fort Lauderdale in south Florida as part of its national tour.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration announced Tuesday that it is investigating the drag show event for allegedly exposing children to "sexualized acts" at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, published a statement about the incident.

""The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DPBR will, like in other cases, take action," the statement read. "Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license."

The statement said any evidence gathered would be shared with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability.

"The Department frequently conducts investigations into these matters upon tips provided by the public, and we thank the public for continuing to bring attention to these incidents. Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing," the statement added.

DeSantis has been a conservative fighter on various cultural fronts throughout his administration. He took executive action to ban public and private vaccine mandates in the state of Florida, signed legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, and prevented young elementary schoolchildren from being taught gender ideology in classrooms.

The next stop on the drag show tour is in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday evening. The venue’s event page notes the performance has adult themes and admission is limited to those ages 18 or older.