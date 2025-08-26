9th Central Florida 'Super Speeder' arrest made since law enacted July 1
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies say he was caught traveling 104 mph in a 40 mph zone near Disney Springs. This is the ninth arrest FOX 35 News has reported on since the "Super Speeder" law went into effect July 1.
According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrest affidavit, a deputy spotted a white Mercedes Benz GLA 250 traveling south at high speeds on Monday night in the area of South Apoka-Vineland Road and Jureane Drive.
The deputy said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Hennish Bahadur, passed him going 104 mph in a 40 mph zone.
The deputy said he was able to catch up with the car at Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka-Vineland Road, just outside the entrance to Disney Springs.
Officials said the car Bahadur was driving belonged to his fiancée, who was in the passenger seat.
Bahadur, of Miami Gardens, was arrested on charges of excessive speeding under the Super Speeder law violation.
Hennish Bahadur (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
What is the Super Speeder law?
Under Florida’s new Super Speeder law, which took effect July 1, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit — or exceeding 100 mph — can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.
The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of the driver's license.
What other local ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made?
FOX 35 News has covered seven other arrests since the "Super Speeder" Law passed.
- July 2 - Interstate 4 in Orange County | 104 mph, at least 50 mph over the posted limit
- July 14 - State Road 528 in Orange County | 116 mph in a 65 mph zone
- July 16 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 113 mph in a 60 mph zone
- July 20 - State Road 417 in Orlando | 113 mph, 40 mph over the road's posted speed limit
- July 20 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 155 mph in a 60 mph zone
- July 24 - West of U.S. 27 in Polk County | 105 mph in a 70 mph zone
- July 30 - County Road 3 in DeLeon Spring | 105 mph in a 45 mph zone
- Aug. 7 - Interstate 95 in Volusia County | More than 120 mph in a 70 mph
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from previous reporting and from an Orange County arrest affidavit.