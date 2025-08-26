9th Central Florida 'Super Speeder' arrest made since law enacted July 1

The Brief A Florida man was arrested on Monday after deputies say he was caught traveling more than 104 mph in a 40 mph zone. The incident marks the ninth arrest reported by FOX 35 News under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law, which criminalizes excessive speeding over 100 mph. The driver, 29-year-old Hennish Bahadur, was taken to jail.



A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies say he was caught traveling 104 mph in a 40 mph zone near Disney Springs. This is the ninth arrest FOX 35 News has reported on since the "Super Speeder" law went into effect July 1.

According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrest affidavit, a deputy spotted a white Mercedes Benz GLA 250 traveling south at high speeds on Monday night in the area of South Apoka-Vineland Road and Jureane Drive.

The deputy said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Hennish Bahadur, passed him going 104 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The deputy said he was able to catch up with the car at Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka-Vineland Road, just outside the entrance to Disney Springs.

Officials said the car Bahadur was driving belonged to his fiancée, who was in the passenger seat.

Bahadur, of Miami Gardens, was arrested on charges of excessive speeding under the Super Speeder law violation.

What is the Super Speeder law?

Under Florida’s new Super Speeder law, which took effect July 1, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit — or exceeding 100 mph — can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.

The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of the driver's license.

What other local ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made?

FOX 35 News has covered seven other arrests since the "Super Speeder" Law passed.