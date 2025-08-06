Florida 'super speeder' law: State Attorney Monique Worrell to address enforcement efforts

The Brief State Attorney Monique Worrell will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss Florida’s new "super speeder" law, which imposes stricter penalties on drivers caught going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Since the law took effect on July 1, at least seven drivers in Central Florida have been arrested, all traveling over 100 mph, with the fastest clocked at 155 mph. The legislation aims to reduce deadly crashes, including fines, jail time, and potential license suspension for repeat offenders.



State Attorney Monique Worrell of Orange and Osceola counties will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss Florida’s "super speeder" law.

She will outline enforcement efforts aimed at reducing deaths and injuries caused by excessive speeding and aggressive driving.

FOX 35 News will stream the 11 a.m. news conference live via the video player at the top of this page.

What is Florida's new "super speeder" law?

The backstory:

Florida's "super speeder" law (HB 351) was enacted on July 1, 2025, as part of Florida’s broader effort to crack down on excessive speeding and reduce deadly highway crashes.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Under the law, any driver caught going over 100 mph—or more than 50 mph above the posted speed limit—must attend a hearing with a designated official and may face the following penalties:

First conviction: Up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Second or subsequent conviction: Up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Repeat offenses within five years: Driving privileges revoked for at least 180 days, up to one year.

The highest posted speed limit in Florida is 70 mph.

You can read the law in its entirety here or in the document below:

Big picture view:

The new law takes effect during one of the year’s busiest travel periods. AAA estimates more than 72 million Americans will travel by car over the July 4 holiday, with Orlando topping the list of domestic destinations. The Florida Department of Transportation has increased staffing and activated Road Ranger safety patrols to handle the volume and respond to incidents quickly.

How many arrests in Central Florida under the ‘super speeder’ law?

Local perspective:

In Central Florida, local law enforcement has arrested at least seven drivers under the new "super speeder" law. One driver was arrested on the very first day the law took effect after being caught driving 104 mph—more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit—on Interstate 4 in Orange County.

The drivers ranged in age from 20 to 32, and all were clocked at speeds over 100 mph, with the fastest recorded at 155 mph.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS