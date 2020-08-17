9 people, including 5 children, displaced after fire at Ocala home, department says

article

Nine people have lost their home after a fire, the Ocala Fire Department said.

They said that firefighters responded to a blaze on SW Fort King Street at about 3:04 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they said that flames were found burning through the roof of a one-story duplex unit. Firefighters began to attack the flames while rescue crews completed a search to ensure that no one was inside the compromised units.

By 3:16 a.m., the fire was reportedly under control. While no injuries were reported, nine people, including five children, were displaced. Assistance from the American Red Cross has been requested.

The cause of the fire is said to still be under investigation.

