'Depressed' bear spotted off Florida highway draws crowd

article

A black bear that appeared to be in low spirits was spotted on the side of a highway in the Florida Panhandle last week, prompting deputies to monitor the situation as it drew a crowd of onlookers. With Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials stepping in, officials are reminding the public to give bears space and to avoid interacting with them.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said they were keeping an eye on the "depressed" bear that clearly showed signs of "severe stress." Deputies added that onlookers were trying to take photos of and with the bear, too.

The agency turned over the situation to the FWC, but by the time bear biologists and officers made it to the area on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach, the "big fella" in question had already walked off into the nearby woods.

A spokesperson for the FWC told FOX 35 that the bear didn't appear to be injured based on pictures that were shared with staff. It's likely that the bear was overheated and resting for a bit before moving on.

Wildlife officials say it's common for bears to be more active during the spring and summer months as they start to leave their mothers' homes and travel in search of a new spot to settle down.

Officials were made aware of a "depressed" bear spotted in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

"Typically, bears will move along on their own," the FWC said.

If you come across a bear, don't approach it, don't feed it and be sure to keep any food and pets secured.

Click here for more information about black bears in Florida. You can also contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC if you feel threatened by a bear or see a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear.