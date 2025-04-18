8-year-old boy with autism found safe in Palm Coast, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Officials were searching for a missing 8-year-old boy with autism who was last seen on Friday across the street from his residence in Palm Coast, Florida.
Deputies have now confirmed the boy has been found safe.
Original story
What we know:
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported David Zuniga was last seen across the street from his residence in the area of Poppy Lane in Palm Coast.
Deputies described David as a white male who was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and no shoes.
Officials are searching for 8-year-old David Zuniga, who was last seen in the area of Poppy Lane in Palm Coast. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
Officials said a helicopter is responding to the area to assist in the search.
What you can do:
Those who have information on David's location should call FCSO at (386) 313-4911.
