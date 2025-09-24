76-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County hit-and-run crash; troopers searching for driver

The Brief A 76-year-old man from Ocala was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Marion County. The driver in the crash fled the scene, and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently still searching for the vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP Cpl. John Gurrieri at (352) 512-6641 or CrimeStoppers.



The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 76-year-old pedestrian Tuesday night in Marion County.

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP said the deadly crash took place around 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of State Road 200 and Southwest 60th Street in Marion County.

According to a crash report, a 76-year-old man from Ocala was pushing a cart of groceries, walking north across the westbound lanes of S.R. 200 at the intersection of Southwest 60th Street, in a dark area with no lighting.

Meanwhile, a van was traveling west on S.R. 200 in the right lane, through the intersection of Southwest 60th Street.

Troopers say the van hit the pedestrian with its front section. The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the van fled the scene of the crash and continued traveling west on S.R. 200, officials say.

What you can do:

Troopers are currently still searching for the van and the driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle should be a dark-in-color, full-sized van with a topper that will have front end damage to the grille area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP Cpl. John Gurrieri at (352) 512-6641 or CrimeStoppers.