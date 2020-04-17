75-year-old Florida woman found alive in ravine 9 days after going missing

article

A 75-year-old Citrus County woman was found alive on Thursday morning after being missing for 9 days -- and it's all thanks to two Walmart employees.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office had been looking for Diane Mcinnis since April 7 when she was reported missing. Deputies searched by air and on the ground with K-9's, but had no luck finding her.

While performing a traffic stop on Thursday in front of the Homosassa Walmart, the sheriff's office said two employees approached Sergeant Callahan and described hearing strange noises coming from the wooded area behind the store.

As he searched the area, Sergeant Callahan heard the faint sounds of a woman's voice. That's when he found Mcinnis in a 5-foot ravine. Emergency crews were called and she was transported to a hospital.

“Our citizens are amazing and if not for these two employees following their instincts and reporting suspicious noises, this case would have ended much differently,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I could not be more proud of the deputies, detectives, and volunteers who spent hundreds of cumulative hours searching for Ms. Mcinnis.”