71 pounds of cocaine worth $1 million washes ashore at Florida beach

More than 70 pounds of cocaine believed to be worth $1 million washed ashore at a beach in northern Florida, deputies said.

A curious resident noticed the suspicious packages at the south end of Amelia Island last Friday morning and alerted authorities, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The illegal drugs were discovered wrapped with an image of an eagle.

Photos of illegal drugs found at Amelia Island Beach (Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the recovered cocaine has an estimated street value of around $4.8 million.

Narcotics investigators are working to learn where the drugs came from.

Similar packages were also found by boaters in the Florida Keys, according to law enforcement officials.

"This significant seizure demonstrates the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement. We're grateful for the alert resident who reported this discovery. Our team is working diligently to trace the source of these drugs and keep our communities safe," Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.