7 people without a home after devastating duplex fire in Ocala, fire rescue says

Seven people are without a home after a fire at a duplex unit in Ocala, fire rescue officials said.

Ocala Fire Rescue said that they received reports of a residential structure fire on Northeast Ninth Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found about 30 percent of a single-level duplex unit engulfed in flames. Firefighters attacked the flames and the fire was under control within four minutes.

They reportedly went on to search the structure and found several hot spots in the area of the unit where the fire originated. The adjoining unit also sustained minor smoke damage to the walls.

Two families, composed of seven people total, were displaced because of the fire, Ocala Fire Rescue said. The American Red Cross is helping the families.