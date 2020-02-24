Firefighters find body while battling brush in Palm Coast, department says

article

Firefighters in Palm Coast found a dead body while battling a brush fire on Sunday, they confirmed.

The Palm Coast Fire Department said they responded to a brush fire on Sunday night behind Cypress Point Parkway. It was extinguished and mopped up.

However, the next day, the department revealed that while battling the fire, a deceased person was found. Law enforcement was notified immediately.

With the fire out, the crime scene has reportedly been turned over to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and Florida State Fire Marshal Office.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.